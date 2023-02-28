ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State (Petroleum Division) Musadik Malik on Monday said that conducting of the general election was actually the mandate of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the general elections should be held in time while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was always ready for the election as it was a constitutional demand.

To a question, he said, "We will present our narrative before the general public. It's a prerogative of the people to decide". If free and fair elections were conducted across the country, PML-N will clean sweep, he claimed.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had filed false cases against the leadership of the PML-N.

"PTI, during power, was unable to provide any evidence against them before the courts," he said.