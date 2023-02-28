UrduPoint.com

Musadik Says ECP's Mandate To Conduct Elections

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Musadik says ECP's mandate to conduct elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State (Petroleum Division) Musadik Malik on Monday said that conducting of the general election was actually the mandate of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the general elections should be held in time while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was always ready for the election as it was a constitutional demand.

To a question, he said, "We will present our narrative before the general public. It's a prerogative of the people to decide". If free and fair elections were conducted across the country, PML-N will clean sweep, he claimed.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had filed false cases against the leadership of the PML-N.

"PTI, during power, was unable to provide any evidence against them before the courts," he said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Muslim Election 2018

Recent Stories

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria elect ..

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria election

10 minutes ago
 EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - E ..

EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - Energy Commissioner

18 minutes ago
 Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

18 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go t ..

Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go top of points-table

17 minutes ago
 PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jam ..

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ..

25 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss politi ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss political situation

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.