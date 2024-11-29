Musadik Showcases Pakistan's Energy, Mining Investment Potential At Global Forum
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, on Friday, underscored the government of Pakistan's policy initiatives to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the energy, renewables, and mining sectors
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, on Friday, underscored the government of Pakistan's policy initiatives to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the energy, renewables, and mining sectors.
Speaking at the 28th World Investment Conference 2024 in Riyadh, Dr. Malik participated in productive discussions with global energy leaders.
During a panel session titled “Diversifying Energy Sources: Accelerating FDI in Energy and Minerals Projects,” he highlighted the government's achievements and reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating investors.
Other prominent panellists included Daler Juma, Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan; Sujatha, Vice President for Global Partnerships and Net Zero at Invest India; and Omar Aldaweesh, CEO of EDF Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
Recent Stories
HIV, AIDS Universal Prevention Day observed in Larkana
'IT Board starts installation of biometric devices in AJK to ensure timely atten ..
Governor Balochistan calls on DPM Dar
Commissioner visits Quetta’s areas in rain to facilitate people
IGP releases Rs. 9.8m for cochlear implant surgeries for five children
Police continue efforts for smog prevention, environmental protection
NA body focuses on major reforms in NICL, PAKRe
IHC seeks cases details against Sher Afzal Marwat
Court announces death penalty to accused for killing minor
Top UN court to open unprecedented climate hearings
Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli to visit China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HIV, AIDS Universal Prevention Day observed in Larkana2 minutes ago
-
'IT Board starts installation of biometric devices in AJK to ensure timely attendance of public serv ..10 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan calls on DPM Dar10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Quetta’s areas in rain to facilitate people10 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs. 9.8m for cochlear implant surgeries for five children4 minutes ago
-
Police continue efforts for smog prevention, environmental protection4 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks cases details against Sher Afzal Marwat4 minutes ago
-
Court announces death penalty to accused for killing minor4 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon16 minutes ago
-
Awareness vital to end gender based violence: Sarah Ahmad16 minutes ago
-
PM hails lifting of ban on PIA flights by EASA16 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends order of journalist's physical remand7 minutes ago