Musadik Slams PTI's Political Approach As Provocative

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lacked a coherent political approach but was marked by a penchant for provocation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lacked a coherent political approach but was marked by a penchant for provocation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI, even in Parliament, is inclined towards fostering an environment of abuse and tumult rather than constructive dialogue.

Commenting on PTI's portrayal of the May 9 events as a false flag operation, Malik rejected such assertions and said that the attacks on sensitive installations were an organized plan.

Founder PTI, even when he was Prime Minister, avoided negotiations with the opposition.

Now, he said, PTI shares similar approach even in the opposition.

He said that PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) both invited PTI for political dialogue and to work on an economic charter, but PTI declined the offer.

He stressed that the key to solving the country's problems lies in dialogue and cooperation.

He reiterated the importance of political negotiations and legislative reforms for national progress and urged political leaders to come together on one page on critical national issues.

