Musadik suggests PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing next elections

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday asked Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to use the parliamentary forum for discussing the next general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday asked Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to use the parliamentary forum for discussing the next general elections.

The PTI leaders should play the role of Opposition as talks were the only way to resolve political issues, he said, while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on early elections as demanded by the PTI, he said the prime minister had full rights for holding general elections before time.

He urged the PTI to avoid wasting time on long march.

He said every politician should work for the development of the country. He said that Imran Khan and his party members could not make any progress during the period of their last four years.

In reply to a question about conditional talks with Imran Khan, he said the government wanted parleys with the PTI but if the PTI puts pressure to gain unconstitutional demands it would not be acceptable.