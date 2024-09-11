Musadik urges PTI to avoid breaking laws of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Wednesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), particularly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa to avoid breaking laws of the country.

The PTI leaders were trying to create disruption among national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel. The politics of blame game and agitation would be harmful for PTI leaders, he warned.

The PTI should come forward for talks with the government to resolve political issues, he said adding that dialogue is

the only way to move forward.

In reply to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif always talked about grand dialogue besides offering rival parties to bring suggestions for economic prosperity in the country.

All the politicians including Opposition are responsible to work for the development of this country, he said.

To another question, he said, we could not hold talks with those PTI members who want to break the jails and trying

to create anarchy in the country. The law enforcement institutions would take the action for violating laws of

the country, he stated.