Musadik urges PTI to reduce tensions through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to reduce tensions through dialogue.

The PTI founder should change his behavior and come forward to resolve political issues through talks, he said in an interview with a private television channel. He emphasized that the parliamentary forum is the best platform for holding dialogue with PTI.

Stubborn attitude of PTI leadership could not help address the issues of political nature, he said.

The people of this country

had to face difficulties due to inconsistencies in policies of the last regime of PTI, he added.

In reply to a question about incident of Army Public school in Peshawar, he said, we cannot forget the tragedy of APS.

Commenting on chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said, Ali Amin Gandapur should focus on resolving the governance issues of the province and avoid politics of agitation with the Center.