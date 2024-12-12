Musadik urges PTI to use right forum for talks

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to use right forum for initiating talks with the government

The political issues could be resolved through talks on table, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Controversial statements given by PTI leadership could be harmful for the State, he said.

In reply to a question about PTI cases, he said the courts have started issuing judgment over the cases of

PTI leaders. PTI had been involved in different cases including May 9 riots, he said. To another question, he said, dialogue is the best option for addressing political issues.