Musadik Urges Youth To Focus On Their Studies For National Development

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik has said the youth should concentrate on their education as they have the potential to materialise the dream of national development.

Addressing the 5th convocation of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Friday, he said that the government was concentrating on provision of quality education to all segments of the society especial the female community to involve them in national mainstream.

He termed the youth future of the nation and said that they should step forward with a certainty that neither they nor their country could be defeated. He urged students to pursue their passions and adopt fundamental principle of life to make their journey easier. They should not fear the failure because it opens new doors for success. He advised students to respect their parents and teachers so that they could lead a successful life in this world and hereafter.

He said, "Pakistan does not need us, rather we need Pakistan. Therefore, it is our prime duty to work for the country and contribute maximum for its progress."

He said: "Only creative mindset and innovative ideas can transform Pakistan as developed country."

Degrees were awarded to 2,785 graduates including 9 PhD scholars, 52 MPhil, 70 ADP/B.Ed and 2654 BS graduates.

The minister also decorated 91 students with medals including 33 students with gold medals, 29 with silver medals and 29 with bronze medals.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr. Kanwal Amin also addressed the convocation while deans, directors, heads of various departments, administrative officials, students and their parents were also present on the occasion.

