Musadiq Asks Political Consensus To Weed Out Terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Tuesday asked the political parties to evolve a uniform policy to crush terrorism.

We strongly condemn terrorists attack in the Police line area of Peshawar that killed dozens of innocent people, he said.

While talking to a private television channel, the Minister said a comprehensive policy is needed and a better policy should be made to tackle all challenges.

