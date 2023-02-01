Musadiq asks political consensus to weed out terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Tuesday asked the political parties to evolve a uniform policy to crush terrorism.

We strongly condemn terrorists attack in the Police line area of Peshawar that killed dozens of innocent people, he said.

While talking to a private television channel, the Minister said a comprehensive policy is needed and a better policy should be made to tackle all challenges.