Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to desist from spreading chaos in the country through public rallies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to desist from spreading chaos in the country through public rallies.

The PTI had found involved in May 9 riots, he said while talking to a private television channel. We have invited PTI leaders on many occasions for talks with the government, but they refused to discuss any public interest matters.

He said that PTI should discuss charter of economy at the forum of parliament and avoid playing politics of agitation.

Commenting on constitutional amendment, he said constitutional amendment is need of the hour.

He said constitutional amendment would be made with the consensus of the political parties. He said legal reforms is also essential to provide speedy justice to people.

In reply to a question, he said that high level foreign delegations are arriving to enhance business relations.