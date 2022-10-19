Musadiq asks PTI to dissolve KPK assembly for holding next elections

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Wednesday asked the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to dissolve assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for holding next elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Wednesday asked the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to dissolve assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for holding next elections.

The PTI should also ask its members to resign from Baluchistan and Sindh assemblies for holding free and fair elections, he said while talking to a private television channel. Commenting on long march call given by PTI Chairman, he said, there is no harm to lodge protest demonstration in the Federal capital but violating law and order situation would not be allowed at any cost.

He said the coalition government is making all out efforts to strengthen national Currency against the Dollar. He said measures are also being taken to reduce inflation. He said the government is taking all possible steps to provide relief to common man.

To a question about role of Opposition, he said the PTI members should visit parliament and play their role for resolving issues of public interest.