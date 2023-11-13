Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

Senator Dr Musadiq Malik on Monday stressed the need for abolishing subsidies on various items to achieve prosperity targets in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Senator Dr Musadiq Malik on Monday stressed the need for abolishing subsidies on various items to achieve prosperity targets in the country.

Pakistan could make progress in every sector after removing subsidies on different products including gas and electricity, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The past coalition government running under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif had made efforts to remove circular debt from the gas sector, he said.

"We have a road map to gain a fast growth rate and prosperity for the people of Pakistan after forming the next government," he said.

To a question, he said many East Asian and European countries are not providing subsidies to the gas and power sector and added that these nations are living a standard life.

He said that PML-N had made agreements with different countries including Russia, Azerbaijan and Qatar to import oil and gas for Pakistan. All resources in Pakistan should be utilized for poor people, he added.

In reply to a question, he said, we have introduced different tariff rates for the rich and poor people. He said that rich people should pay a higher rate for using gas products.

Meanwhile, Economic expert Dr Zubair Khan while talking to a news channel said that Pakistan has the best irrigation system in the world. He said, the government should review its policies to enhance export of wheat, rice and cotton to the world market.