UrduPoint.com

Musadiq Lambasts PTI For Tarnishing Image Of National Institutions

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Musadiq lambasts PTI for tarnishing image of national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Musadiq Malik on Wednesday lambasted the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for restarting drive against the national institutions of the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said PTI leadership and Shehbaz Gill were trying to tarnish the image of national institutions.

Imran Khan and Shehbaz Gill had found involved in damaging the image of national institutions, he stated.

He urged the PTI leadership to avoid creating chaos among the national institutions. He asked the leaders of PTI to show moral courage and admit their mistakes.

He said, the PTI leaders had badly exposed before the nation. He warned the PTI leaders to avoid driving negative campaign against the national institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Moral TV

Recent Stories

Fraser-Pryce scorches to Monaco 100m victory

Fraser-Pryce scorches to Monaco 100m victory

19 minutes ago
 Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fough ..

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fought vote

38 minutes ago
 Islam never encourages forced conversion of follow ..

Islam never encourages forced conversion of followers of other religions: Abdul ..

39 minutes ago
 Mexico says rescuers close to entering mine where ..

Mexico says rescuers close to entering mine where workers trapped

39 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Montreal results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Montreal results - 1st update

39 minutes ago
 National Assembly speaker declares Soomro's seat v ..

National Assembly speaker declares Soomro's seat vacant over continuous absence

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.