Musadiq lambasts PTI for tarnishing image of national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Musadiq Malik on Wednesday lambasted the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for restarting drive against the national institutions of the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said PTI leadership and Shehbaz Gill were trying to tarnish the image of national institutions.

Imran Khan and Shehbaz Gill had found involved in damaging the image of national institutions, he stated.

He urged the PTI leadership to avoid creating chaos among the national institutions. He asked the leaders of PTI to show moral courage and admit their mistakes.

He said, the PTI leaders had badly exposed before the nation. He warned the PTI leaders to avoid driving negative campaign against the national institutions.