Musadiq Urges Businessmen, Traders To Pay Taxes To Strengthen Country's Economy
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 11:01 PM
Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Wednesday urged businessmen, traders, doctors, and other high-income groups to pay taxes to strengthen the national institutions of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Wednesday urged businessmen, traders, doctors, and other high-income groups to pay taxes to strengthen the national institutions of Pakistan.
No country can make progress if their people earning high incomes refuse to pay taxes, he said while talking to a
private television channel.
As a responsible citizen, everyone should pay taxes according to their income, he added.
In reply to a question about grievances of the Pakistan Peoples Party, he said all the genuine reservations of the PPP would be addressed shortly.
He said that the PPP had raised the issue of relief measures given by the federal and the Punjab governments
to people on electricity bills. We are expecting similar steps from representatives of other provinces for their people, he said.
All such organizations which are generating less revenue and putting a heavy burden on national exchequer, would be
made profitable soon, he said. A mechanism would be adopted to facilitate the employees during the right-sizing of the departments, he added.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'6 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor7 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa7 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan7 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted7 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation7 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition7 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister7 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts7 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts7 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)7 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik8 hours ago