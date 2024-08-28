Open Menu

Musadiq Urges Businessmen, Traders To Pay Taxes To Strengthen Country's Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 11:01 PM

Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Wednesday urged businessmen, traders, doctors, and other high-income groups to pay taxes to strengthen the national institutions of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Wednesday urged businessmen, traders, doctors, and other high-income groups to pay taxes to strengthen the national institutions of Pakistan.

No country can make progress if their people earning high incomes refuse to pay taxes, he said while talking to a

private television channel.

As a responsible citizen, everyone should pay taxes according to their income, he added.

In reply to a question about grievances of the Pakistan Peoples Party, he said all the genuine reservations of the PPP would be addressed shortly.

He said that the PPP had raised the issue of relief measures given by the federal and the Punjab governments

to people on electricity bills. We are expecting similar steps from representatives of other provinces for their people, he said.

All such organizations which are generating less revenue and putting a heavy burden on national exchequer, would be

made profitable soon, he said. A mechanism would be adopted to facilitate the employees during the right-sizing of the departments, he added.

