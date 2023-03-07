UrduPoint.com

Musadiq Urges PTI To Adopt Civilized Language For Resolving Political Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Tuesday urged the leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to adopt civilized language for resolving political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Tuesday urged the leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to adopt civilized language for resolving political issues.

Imran Khan has a habit to degrade the heads of national institutions to pressurize them, he said this while talking to a private television channel. No political leader is willing to talk with Imran Khan, he said.

He suggested the leader of PTI to avoid promoting indecent language among the public. He said that culture of promoting objectionable language has damaged the political image of the country abroad.

He said that the last regime of PTI had tried to sabotage friendly relations of Pakistan with the closest countries.

He said Imran Khan has targeted important institutions to malign them for personal gains. The government, he said is trying to improve the friendly ties with neighboring and regional countries.

To a question about elections, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is responsible to hold elections in a transparent manner.

