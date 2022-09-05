Musadiq warns PTI to avoid degrading heads of security institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Musadiq Malik on Monday warned the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid degrading heads of security institutions.

The legal action could be taken against the leadership of PTI for creating rift among high ranking officers of Pak Armed Forces, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pak Armed forces had played vital role in war against terrorism, he said adding that Operation Zarbe-e-Azab, Radd ul Fasad, Swat operation, relief and rehabilitation work for earthquake and flood affected people are matchless examples of Pakistan Army.

He said Shehbaz Gill had used derogatory remarks against the national institutions.

He said that Imran Khan following the footprint of Shehbaz Gill, had also started similar drive against the security institutions. The legal action, he said, would be taken against Imran Khan as per law of the country.

He made it clear that no one is above the law in the country. Appreciating the role of Armed Forces for motherland, he said that high ranking officers and many other Jawans had sacrificed their precious lives while fighting war in terror.

In reply to a question about weak judicial system, he said, neither law is weaken in the country nor the government. He said that incumbent government would take action against those who found working against the security institutions.