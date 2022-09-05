UrduPoint.com

Musadiq Warns PTI To Avoid Degrading Heads Of Security Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Musadiq warns PTI to avoid degrading heads of security institutions

Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Musadiq Malik on Monday warned the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid degrading heads of security institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Musadiq Malik on Monday warned the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid degrading heads of security institutions.

The legal action could be taken against the leadership of PTI for creating rift among high ranking officers of Pak Armed Forces, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pak Armed forces had played vital role in war against terrorism, he said adding that Operation Zarbe-e-Azab, Radd ul Fasad, Swat operation, relief and rehabilitation work for earthquake and flood affected people are matchless examples of Pakistan Army.

He said Shehbaz Gill had used derogatory remarks against the national institutions.

He said that Imran Khan following the footprint of Shehbaz Gill, had also started similar drive against the security institutions. The legal action, he said, would be taken against Imran Khan as per law of the country.

He made it clear that no one is above the law in the country. Appreciating the role of Armed Forces for motherland, he said that high ranking officers and many other Jawans had sacrificed their precious lives while fighting war in terror.

In reply to a question about weak judicial system, he said, neither law is weaken in the country nor the government. He said that incumbent government would take action against those who found working against the security institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Earthquake Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Flood Swat TV Government

Recent Stories

Truss named UK leader as embattled Tories urged to ..

Truss named UK leader as embattled Tories urged to unite

36 seconds ago
 Eight criminals held, narcotics and weapons seized ..

Eight criminals held, narcotics and weapons seized

37 seconds ago
 Parental smoking habit may influence their teenage ..

Parental smoking habit may influence their teenage kids

40 seconds ago
 US judge orders review of material seized at Trump ..

US judge orders review of material seized at Trump's home

42 seconds ago
 AC Farooq chairs meeting of assessment of affected ..

AC Farooq chairs meeting of assessment of affected houses from floods in Quetta

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan most adversely impacted by climate change ..

Pakistan most adversely impacted by climate change: FM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.