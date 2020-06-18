Musakhel inaugurates Kangri to Mohsin Abad Road

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Wednesday said that the central government had presented balanced and poor friendly budged which would be covered all matters including the development of provinces and public issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Wednesday said that the central government had presented balanced and poor friendly budged which would be covered all matters including the development of provinces and public issues.

He said the Federal government was also taking special interest in projects for construction of roads and expansion of communication networks in remote areas of the province in order to improve communication systems which would help to uplift the economy of the areas.

He expressed these views while addressing at the inauguration ceremony of Kangari to Moshin Abad Road, saying that Balochistan government has in connection with the federal government to ensure the development of the province for removing backwardness from remote areas of the province.

He said he was also striving to fulfill his promises which had done with people of his constituency for addressing prolong demands of the public.

The Deputy Speaker said in the past, Balochistan was neglected in growth scheme but now it would not be repeated the same situation in the province due to positive measures of Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that in this regard, ongoing projects of the federal government would be completed timely.

He said new central government projects' foundation stone was being laid for bringing province on track of durable growth saying that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to fetch Balochistan including its remote areas on par with other provinces for welfare of public.

(PTI)'s local leaders, workers, a large number of tribal leaders, government officials and people of the area were present on the occasion.