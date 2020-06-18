UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musakhel Inaugurates Kangri To Mohsin Abad Road

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:44 AM

Musakhel inaugurates Kangri to Mohsin Abad Road

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Wednesday said that the central government had presented balanced and poor friendly budged which would be covered all matters including the development of provinces and public issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Wednesday said that the central government had presented balanced and poor friendly budged which would be covered all matters including the development of provinces and public issues.

He said the Federal government was also taking special interest in projects for construction of roads and expansion of communication networks in remote areas of the province in order to improve communication systems which would help to uplift the economy of the areas.

He expressed these views while addressing at the inauguration ceremony of Kangari to Moshin Abad Road, saying that Balochistan government has in connection with the federal government to ensure the development of the province for removing backwardness from remote areas of the province.

He said he was also striving to fulfill his promises which had done with people of his constituency for addressing prolong demands of the public.

The Deputy Speaker said in the past, Balochistan was neglected in growth scheme but now it would not be repeated the same situation in the province due to positive measures of Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that in this regard, ongoing projects of the federal government would be completed timely.

He said new central government projects' foundation stone was being laid for bringing province on track of durable growth saying that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to fetch Balochistan including its remote areas on par with other provinces for welfare of public.

(PTI)'s local leaders, workers, a large number of tribal leaders, government officials and people of the area were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Road Same All From Government

Recent Stories

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

Rashid Al Awadhi Appointed as CEO of the New Media ..

46 minutes ago

UAE chairs virtual conference of culture ministers ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

3 hours ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

3 hours ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.