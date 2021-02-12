Musapak Express between Multan, Lahore being restored from Feb 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore 115-Up/116-Dn Musapak Express train (runs between Multan and Lahore) from February 15.

According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, the train will leave Multan at 4:00 p.m. and will arrive here at 8:45 p.m.

via Khanewal, Mian Channu, Sahiwal, Okara, Pattoki, Raiwind and Kotlakhpat.

Whereas on its return, Musapak train will leave here at 12:30 a.m (midnight) and after stopping at Raiwind, Okara, Sahiwal and Khanewal, it will reach Multan at 5:00 a.m.

The train will run with 12 coaches including 1 AC business, 1 AC Standard, 8 Economy Coaches, 1 power van and one Brake Van.