Musapak train to stop at Kotlakhpat railway station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 115-Up/116-Dn Musapak Express train (runs between Multan and Lahore) to stop at Kotlakhpat railway station for two minutes to facilitate the citizens of the area.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, this permission has been given temporarily for three months.

Moreover, the permission of stop for 13-Up/14-Dn Awam Express at Dina railway station has been extended till April 14.