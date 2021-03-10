UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musapak Train To Stop At Kotlakhpat Railway Station

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Musapak train to stop at Kotlakhpat railway station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 115-Up/116-Dn Musapak Express train (runs between Multan and Lahore) to stop at Kotlakhpat railway station for two minutes to facilitate the citizens of the area.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, this permission has been given temporarily for three months.

Moreover, the permission of stop for 13-Up/14-Dn Awam Express at Dina railway station has been extended till April 14.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Dina April

Recent Stories

Special Economic Zones to be established in every ..

2 minutes ago

BAJK earns record Rs 301 m profit during last year ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 25000 prize bond draw held in Multan

2 minutes ago

Inauguration of Rashakai SEZ in next couple of day ..

2 minutes ago

Aspirants attending Urs of Khawaja Sabir asked to ..

7 minutes ago

MoU signed between Balochistan Police & PGC to pro ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.