LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Colonies Department Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has appointed MPA Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema as his 'Media Advisor'.

A notification was issued to this effect by the office of the Minister Information Punjab Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on January 6 (Monday).

Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA from Lahore.