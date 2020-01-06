Musarrat Cheema Appointed As Info Minister's Media Advisor
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:16 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Colonies Department Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has appointed MPA Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema as his 'Media Advisor'.
A notification was issued to this effect by the office of the Minister Information Punjab Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on January 6 (Monday).
Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA from Lahore.