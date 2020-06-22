UrduPoint.com
Musarrat Cheema Urges Masses To Adopt SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:02 PM

Spokesperson of government of Punjab Musarrat Jamshed Cheemam Monday asked the masses to adopt SOPs to stay safe from pandemic and claimed the government had upgraded health system to deal with COVID-19 patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Spokesperson of government of Punjab Musarrat Jamshed Cheemam Monday asked the masses to adopt SOPs to stay safe from pandemic and claimed the government had upgraded health system to deal with COVID-19 patients.

Talking to a private news channel, she said countries with the best health systems and less population were even facing severe consequences of the contagion.

Health system of Pakistan was badly ignored in the past and and none of the previous governments paid any attention to improve the condition of public hospitals. PTI government had announced big projects to raise the standard of public hospitals and established new hospitals to improve the healthcare system in the country.

The government had established new hospitals on war footing basis to treat virus hit patients and set up quarantine centres to contain the spread of this disease, she added.

'' Currently the government has 146 available ventilators and 161 occupied ventilators in hospitals,'' she replied to a question.

PTI leadership never believed in false and tall claims, it always tried to present true and clear picture of the affairs to the masses, she claimed.

