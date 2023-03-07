UrduPoint.com

Muse Art Gallery To Exhibit Calligrapher Tauseef Ahmad's Works

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Muse Art Gallery to exhibit calligrapher Tauseef Ahmad's works

Art works of world-renowned Pakistani-Australian calligrapher Tauseef Ahmad will be put on display during a week-long exhibition from March 10 to March 17 at the Muse Art Gallery here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Art works of world-renowned Pakistani-Australian calligrapher Tauseef Ahmad will be put on display during a week-long exhibition from March 10 to March 17 at the Muse Art Gallery here.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq and Vice Chancellor National College of Arts (NCA) Prof Murtaza Jafari.

Tauseef Ahmad is a student of the iconic calligrapher Sadeqain and has received many honors in calligraphy during the past three decades.

Hailing from Kalar Syedan, Jhelum, the masterpiece art works of Tauseef Ahmad embellish the residences of Amir Kuwait Jaber Al-Sabah and other ministers.

Based in Perth, Australia, Tauseef has been awarded the Australian Muslim Award for calligraphy artists. The pictures of all the Muslim soldiers who were martyred in the Afghanistan war are displayed in the Australian Military Museum.

Tauseef Ahmad has introduced the art of calligraphy by cutting paper and adorned it with colours on frame.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Australia Student Kuwait Perth Jhelum March Muslim All From

Recent Stories

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pak ..

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

9 minutes ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women' ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women's history week in senate

10 minutes ago
 Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqb ..

Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqbal

10 minutes ago
 Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very Hig ..

Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force - ..

10 minutes ago
 Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measur ..

Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measures

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.