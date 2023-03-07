Art works of world-renowned Pakistani-Australian calligrapher Tauseef Ahmad will be put on display during a week-long exhibition from March 10 to March 17 at the Muse Art Gallery here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Art works of world-renowned Pakistani-Australian calligrapher Tauseef Ahmad will be put on display during a week-long exhibition from March 10 to March 17 at the Muse Art Gallery here.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq and Vice Chancellor National College of Arts (NCA) Prof Murtaza Jafari.

Tauseef Ahmad is a student of the iconic calligrapher Sadeqain and has received many honors in calligraphy during the past three decades.

Hailing from Kalar Syedan, Jhelum, the masterpiece art works of Tauseef Ahmad embellish the residences of Amir Kuwait Jaber Al-Sabah and other ministers.

Based in Perth, Australia, Tauseef has been awarded the Australian Muslim Award for calligraphy artists. The pictures of all the Muslim soldiers who were martyred in the Afghanistan war are displayed in the Australian Military Museum.

Tauseef Ahmad has introduced the art of calligraphy by cutting paper and adorned it with colours on frame.