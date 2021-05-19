Museum: Multan once again under spotlight, this time for a double delight

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :After decades long episodes of failed attempts to build a museum at one of the oldest living cities on earth, Multan is once again under the spotlight to give Multaniites not just one but a double delight.

Punjab Secretary tourism and archaeology Ehsan Bhutta is all set to pay a visit to Multan on Saturday to witness a new six-Kanal site along water works road, right adjacent to the historical Qasim fort mound near the Multan archaeology office that has been proposed as a site for a museum to be built at a tentative cost of around Rs 80 million.

What feeds the optimism is the fact that secretary tourism and archaeology Ehsan Bhutta is the man behind making operational two new museums in Punjab, one in Gujrat and the other at Kallar Kahar, recently, an official told APP on condition of anonymity.

This time the endeavour seemed to be serious enough to meet its logical end to give Multanites not just one, but a double delight, the official said explaining the secretary would also visit an art gallery inside Damdama at Qasim fort to look into possibility of its conversion into a museum.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has also expressed interest in making efforts for Multan museum.

Art gallery at Damdama tower is actually composed of two big halls depicting pictorial history, traditions and culture of Multan.

Officials had been making efforts to build a museum in Multan since long but unfortunately the initiatives fell apart owing to one reason or the other.

Many sites were proposed and rejected in Multan mostly due to security concerns or other reasons. And the most recent and what then appeared to be a meaningful effort was an attempt to convert an over 125 years old victorean era clock tower building into museum in the heart of the city, also failed. The Rs 40 million project was shelved when almost half of the allocated resources had been utilized. But district administration had done it for valid reasons years ago including security concerns and that the site had no parking space, an official said.

Archaeology department Multan then proposed a new site near Qasim fort that addressed all previous concerns, the official said. And while the proposal was still under consideration, the Multan administration came up with the idea of converting the art gallery inside Damdama into museum.

Some senior officials of archaeology department Multan Wednesday visited the art gallery and the propsed site for a new museum for the purpose of preparing briefing to be given to the secretary tourism and archaeology on Saturday.

They told APP that the art gallery was beautifully built and narrates the story of Multan culture, heritage, governance and traditions through paintings and old photographs hanging by the walls all over the two big halls. However, he added, it needed to be rearranged. It lacked chronological order of history, he said. He said, the art gallery also lacked space for the museum curator office and support staff. There would be security problems as people visit Damdama frequently and in great number, daily.

He said, archaeology department can transform it into a museum-like facility. Pictorial history can be rearranged into chronological order to give people a better understanding of what had happened in Multan in past centuries, says a senior archaeologist who has years long experience of developing and running museums.

Three dimensional replicas can be installed depicting local culture and some antiquities can also be showcased. However, he added, Multaniites deserved a full fledged museum like those already operational across Punjab landscape for younger generation's education and learning. He said the divisional administration has promised full support in this connection.

An art gallery modified to depict art, cultural and vocational history of Multan through paintings and photographs besides three dimensional models besides antiquities and a full fledged new museum showcasing centuries old antiquities would surely be a treat to Multani brains, he added.

