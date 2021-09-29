UrduPoint.com

Museum To Be Set Up To Preserve Culture, History Of Shahpur: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:05 PM

Museum to be set up to preserve culture, history of Shahpur: Commissioner

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that it had been decided to set up a museum in the Botanical Garden with an estimated cost of Rs 10 million to preserve the culture and history of Shahpur Tehsil

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that it had been decided to set up a museum in the Botanical Garden with an estimated cost of Rs 10 million to preserve the culture and history of Shahpur Tehsil.

She expressed these views while a chairing a meeting at her office here on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir, DG PHA Yasir Bhatti, Director Local Government Hina Arshad, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid and ADCF &P Shoaib Niswana.

The Commissioner said the museum would preserve the history, culture and handicrafts of Shahpur so that new generation and tourists could learn about the history of that place.

Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha Yasir Bhatti informed the meeting that it had been recommended to board of Revenue for the relocation of proposed museum site in the Botanical Garden while a proposal for public-private partnership for the museum was also under consideration.

He further said that under the annual development programmes, green belts would be constructed on both sides of the railway line from Trust Plaza to 78-Pull at an estimated cost of Rs 25 million while the project would be completed in three phases.

The DG PHA said that a proposal to build a park and gym for women on five and a half acres of land in the company Bagh was also under consideration.

The Commissioner directed to complete all necessary procedures for the museumas soon as possible and set a timeline for the PHA.

Related Topics

Company Farah Sargodha Shahpur SITE Bagh Women All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Costa Ri ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Costa Rica

12 minutes ago
 SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hos ..

SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hospital to its network

27 minutes ago
 Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

7 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested in faisalabad

Three dacoits arrested in faisalabad

9 minutes ago
 CTP launch smog awareness campaign for motorists

CTP launch smog awareness campaign for motorists

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.