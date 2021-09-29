Museum to be set up to preserve culture, history of Shahpur: Commissioner

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that it had been decided to set up a museum in the Botanical Garden with an estimated cost of Rs 10 million to preserve the culture and history of Shahpur Tehsil

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that it had been decided to set up a museum in the Botanical Garden with an estimated cost of Rs 10 million to preserve the culture and history of Shahpur Tehsil.

She expressed these views while a chairing a meeting at her office here on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir, DG PHA Yasir Bhatti, Director Local Government Hina Arshad, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid and ADCF &P Shoaib Niswana.

The Commissioner said the museum would preserve the history, culture and handicrafts of Shahpur so that new generation and tourists could learn about the history of that place.

Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha Yasir Bhatti informed the meeting that it had been recommended to board of Revenue for the relocation of proposed museum site in the Botanical Garden while a proposal for public-private partnership for the museum was also under consideration.

He further said that under the annual development programmes, green belts would be constructed on both sides of the railway line from Trust Plaza to 78-Pull at an estimated cost of Rs 25 million while the project would be completed in three phases.

The DG PHA said that a proposal to build a park and gym for women on five and a half acres of land in the company Bagh was also under consideration.

The Commissioner directed to complete all necessary procedures for the museumas soon as possible and set a timeline for the PHA.