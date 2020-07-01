UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Museum To Preserve Jampur Cultural Heritage A Priority, Says DC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:34 PM

Museum to preserve Jampur cultural heritage a priority, says DC

Deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Kharal said on Wednesday that preserving cultural heritage of Jampur and encouraging its craftsmen was a priority of the district government

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Kharal said on Wednesday that preserving cultural heritage of Jampur and encouraging its craftsmen was a priority of the district government.

DC said this during a visit to Jakhar House, famously known as 'Lal Haveli', a grand edifice known for use of antique items in its construction including doors and windows. He was invited by Malik Irshad Jakhar and Malik A. Azad Jakhar.

DC heaped praise on designs carved out on wooden doors, windows and other items and termed it as 'our precious assett' that denotes old culture and civilization.

Kharal also commended baked clay pots decorating interior of the 'Lal Haveli'. He also pointed out that Jampur craftsmen were famous for their indigenous skill on carving designs on pens and wooden articles.

He said that different steps would be taken to encourage craftsmen and help them get due return of their products. He added that a museum would also be built to preserve heritage of the city.

Assistant commissioner Jampur Saif ur Rahman Balwani, DO nutrition Tanzeel Alvi, deputy director development Fahad Raza, chief officer MC Jampur Syed Sibtain Bukhari, In charge model Bazaar Muhammaz Zafar, Arsalan Hafeez, Asif Habib Jakhar, Malik Ata Rahim Jakhar and others were present.

Jampur is home to Mound Dillu Roy, a site that is believed to be hiding remains of ancient civilizations, however, an ongoing project for excavation to uncover historical facts had to be stopped mid March due to coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Visit Jampur SITE March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

23 minutes ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

36 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

38 minutes ago

Big-serving Murray upbeat as he plans for return

2 minutes ago

'One-window facility introduces in Rawalpindi for ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20) 01 July 2020

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.