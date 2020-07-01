Museum to preserve Jampur cultural heritage a priority, says DC

Deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Kharal said on Wednesday that preserving cultural heritage of Jampur and encouraging its craftsmen was a priority of the district government

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Kharal said on Wednesday that preserving cultural heritage of Jampur and encouraging its craftsmen was a priority of the district government.

DC said this during a visit to Jakhar House, famously known as 'Lal Haveli', a grand edifice known for use of antique items in its construction including doors and windows. He was invited by Malik Irshad Jakhar and Malik A. Azad Jakhar.

DC heaped praise on designs carved out on wooden doors, windows and other items and termed it as 'our precious assett' that denotes old culture and civilization.

Kharal also commended baked clay pots decorating interior of the 'Lal Haveli'. He also pointed out that Jampur craftsmen were famous for their indigenous skill on carving designs on pens and wooden articles.

He said that different steps would be taken to encourage craftsmen and help them get due return of their products. He added that a museum would also be built to preserve heritage of the city.

Assistant commissioner Jampur Saif ur Rahman Balwani, DO nutrition Tanzeel Alvi, deputy director development Fahad Raza, chief officer MC Jampur Syed Sibtain Bukhari, In charge model Bazaar Muhammaz Zafar, Arsalan Hafeez, Asif Habib Jakhar, Malik Ata Rahim Jakhar and others were present.

Jampur is home to Mound Dillu Roy, a site that is believed to be hiding remains of ancient civilizations, however, an ongoing project for excavation to uncover historical facts had to be stopped mid March due to coronavirus pandemic.