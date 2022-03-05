Museums reflect history, civilization, & culture: Commissioner Dr Irshad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Saturday said that museums are reflection of history, civilization and culture and living nations preserve its history and culture.

He expressed these remarks during his visit at Fort Kuhna Qasim to inspect construction site of museum, here. The divisional administration will remain active in highlighting the fertile civilization of the city of saints.

Rs 80 millions are being spent on the museum scheme.

Dr Irshad observed that Multan was the oldest city, still alive with all its sanctity.

The city of saints (Multan) inherited glorious history and civilization.

About Fort Qasim Bagh garden, he observed that Rs 30 million would be spent on upgradation of the garden. The commissioner observed that people could keep historical and rare objects of their elders in the museum. The rare items will be kept with family history of the citizen.