Open Menu

Mushaal Advocates For The Recognition Of Health As A Fundamental Right Of All Individuals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as a fundamental right of all individuals

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has declared health as a basic right of all individuals. She has highlighted the link between mental and physical health, healthy dietary choices, and lifestyle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has declared health as a basic right of all individuals. She has highlighted the link between mental and physical health, healthy dietary choices, and lifestyle.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at a media and civil society awareness campaign organized by the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), Mushaal underscored the pivotal role of a balanced lifestyle in fostering overall health. The event was attended by Surgeon General (Rtd.) Kamal Akbar, Sabien Hussein Mullick (Focal Person to SAPM), Sanaullah Ghumman (Secretary General PANAH), Munawar Hussain (Advocacy consultant), Abid Abbassi (President Rawalpindi/Islamabad Union of Journalists), and other prominent personalities from the media and civil society.

Mushaal expressed deep concern over the alarming statistic that places Pakistan as the third in the world for diabetes cases. She urged individuals not to take their health for granted. She stressed that adopting proper dietary habits and incorporating regular physical exercise could serve as effective preventive measures against numerous diseases.

Mushaal advocated for efforts to raise awareness among mothers about their children's diets, emphasizing the profound impact on the health of future generations.

She underscored that schools and colleges should also be included in these awareness campaigns as educational institutions are where many children develop dietary habits, both positive and negative.

Mushaal drew attention to the excessive consumption of sugar and salt-based food, labeling them as "white poisons", the root cause of numerous diseases. She asserted that a concerted effort was essential to address the health risks posed by excessive sugar and salt intake. She offered her support to initiatives focused on preventing diseases stemming from unhealthy dietary practices.

Mushaal extended an invitation to both PANAH and members of the media for collaboration in the implementation of a 100-day plan initiated by the Ministry of Human Rights. She emphasized that health and access to healthcare facilities should be recognized as fundamental rights of all individuals.

Mushaal extended congratulations to PANAH for organizing the awareness session aimed at educating people about disease prevention. She acknowledged the organization's impactful work not only within Pakistan but also in Afghanistan and Turkey. SAPM Mushaal Hussein Mullick also thanked the dedicated media workers for their unwavering support in promoting the cause of a healthy diet and disease prevention.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Turkey Civil Society Women Media Event All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

1 minute ago
 "AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arres ..

"AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arrested"

2 minutes ago
 PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, el ..

PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, election symbol case by Dec 22

2 minutes ago
 World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolut ..

World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolution stalled

1 minute ago
 PCB clarifies on audit report

PCB clarifies on audit report

15 minutes ago
 National Institute of Management (NIM) delegation ..

National Institute of Management (NIM) delegation visits Rawalpindi Chamber of C ..

19 minutes ago
Prague police say several dead in university shoot ..

Prague police say several dead in university shooting, gunman 'eliminated'

19 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi urges property developers t ..

President Dr Arif Alvi urges property developers to explore investment opportuni ..

19 minutes ago
 CEO distributes cheques among victims of the Polio ..

CEO distributes cheques among victims of the Polio campaign

19 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting of DEPI & Polio Eradication Comm ..

DC chairs meeting of DEPI & Polio Eradication Committee to formulate strategy fo ..

19 minutes ago
 Minister advises political parties to incorporate ..

Minister advises political parties to incorporate education development in their ..

18 minutes ago
 Khalid Khurshid banned from contesting elections

Khalid Khurshid banned from contesting elections

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan