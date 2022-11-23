UrduPoint.com

Mushaal Blasts Indian Govt For Illegal Detentions Of Yasin, Parvez

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick lambasted Narendra Modi-led Indian government for unlawful detention of thousands of innocent Kashmiris including senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and human right defender Khurran Parvez, demanding the world to take notice of the alarming upsurge in human rights violations in the occupied valley since August 5, 2019

Mushaal, wife of incarcerated Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, in a statement on Wednesday stated that the Hindutva regime converted the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a slaughter house and the world largest open prison, said a press release here Wednesday.

She said that Kashmiri Human Rights defender Khurram Parvez had been in illegal detention of Indian authorities for exposing human rights abuses being committed by the Indian forces in the scenic valley.

Mushaal was dismayed at the continued deprivation of liberty of Parvez and said that it was nothing but an act of retaliation against a human rights defender for his tireless work documenting and reporting serious human rights violations, including enforced disappearances and unlawful killings in IIOJK.

The chairperson expressed apprehension that Khurram Parvez, who is presently detained at the Rohini Jail in New Delhi, if convicted could face up to 14 years of imprisonment or even the death penalty like Yasin Malik in fake and fabricated cases.

She urged the world community and human rights activists to force the Indian government to ensure release of Yasin Malik and Parvez languishing in unlawful detentions. Mushaal said that Yasin Malik, who was facing serious health issues, but even then neither he was provided medical nor legal assistance.

Talking about the alarming upsurge in human rights violations in the valley, Mushaal stated that extrajudicial killings and fake encounters continued to surface from time to time in IIOJK.

She said that around 663 innocent Kashmiris fell to Indian bullets since August 5, 5 2019 in the scenic valley, besides arresting 17993 people arrested during the same period.

Mushaal shared further details that 2278 were injured and 1093 houses were destroyed as well as 125 women were molested by Indian troops.

The Chairperson urged the world powers to shun the duplicity and looked into the world's worst human rights violations in the occupied territory and accelerated efforts to ensure a speedy and just resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN agreed formula sans any further delay.

