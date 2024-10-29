Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mushaal Hussain Mullick, Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of Kashmiri Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik has called for an end to continued Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Mushaal Hussain Mullick, Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of Kashmiri Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik has called for an end to continued Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Kashmir. She said that the problem should be resolved amicably to attain the lasting peace in the region.

She remarked this while talking to the media after attending an event titled 'Solidarity with Kashmir and Palestine' organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), here on Tuesday.

Mushaal noted that India has broken the economy in occupied Kashmir as an attempt to sabotage freedom movement.

"To destroy a nation, its economy is damaged which ultimately weakens the movement", she said and highlighted that India has imposed demographic changes by providing opportunities to the Indians for investments and businesses.

Mushaal also highlighted that five thousand mosques were being destroyed and temples were being built in IIOK. Right to vote was given to five million Hindus in Kashmir.

She said that all jobs in occupied were going to Indian Hindus by enforcing draconian laws in Kashmir. "Thousands of acres of land in occupied Kashmir are being allotted to big Indian businessmen", she added.

She said that Kashmiris are being treated like slaves political leadership in Kashmir was being isolated and silenced.

Mushaal urged for collective efforts to stop the India brutalities being committed in Kashmir.

"If pressure is not put on India to stop brutalities in Kashmir, no country in the region will be safe", she said. She intimated that people of Kashmir were left with no option. In the region of nuclear powers, the issue of Kashmir requires urgent attention. She said that much damage would be done if the lava burst in Kashmir.

Mushaal pointed towards Afghanistan with the lost economy saying big powers had invested in Afghanistan but all went futile.

"Investment in Kashmir with imposing curfews will have consequences", she said. Earlier, she participated in a solidarity walk and condemned the brutalities underway in Palestine. She appreciated the RCCI for holding the event.

Rawalpindi Chamber is always on the forefront in raising the voice for Kashmir", she said. President RCCI Usman Shaukat and members from its executive body were also present on the occasion.