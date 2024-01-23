Mushaal Calls For Diplomatic Boycott Of India Over Ram Temple Inauguration
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday lashed out at the supremacist and RSS-inspired Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating Ram temple at the site of demolished, five centuries-old Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, and called upon the Muslim world to announce diplomatic boycott of India for wiping out Islamic civilization from its soil
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday lashed out at the supremacist and RSS-inspired Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating Ram temple at the site of demolished, five centuries-old Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, and called upon the Muslim world to announce diplomatic boycott of India for wiping out Islamic civilization from its soil.
The SAMP for Human Rights and Women Empowerment in her strong reaction stated that the Indian PM Modi was using the inaugural of ‘Ram temple’ event as a political gimmick because his popularity graph did witness alarming decline due to his anti-minority policies.
She said that Hindus and Muslims had lived in Ayodhya town in peace for centuries, but since the PM Modi powers in office, the Muslim community had been facing extreme hardship.
She recalled that on December 6, 1992, a Hindu mob had razed the 16th century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on the bogus claim that Muslims had built it over the place of an ancient temple.
Mushaal said that the world community should also take notice of supremacist Indian government’s coercive and genocidal policies and actions before it was too late.
Recent Stories
Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hostage deal: Axios
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated
Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on Gaza hospital
Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir
District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities
Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs
HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges
Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday
FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of studen ..
Police organize training workshops for election security
Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple signals: Muslims don't belong ..
Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir4 minutes ago
-
Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs4 minutes ago
-
HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges4 minutes ago
-
Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday6 minutes ago
-
FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of students7 minutes ago
-
Police organize training workshops for election security10 minutes ago
-
Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM10 minutes ago
-
Distillery unearthed, two suspects held10 minutes ago
-
Man robbed of cash in Attock6 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH for creating awareness for property rights act among women6 minutes ago
-
CPDI condemns unlawful removal of Punjab Information Commission's members10 minutes ago
-
Couple dies of asphyxia in Swat4 minutes ago