Open Menu

Mushaal Calls For Diplomatic Boycott Of India Over Ram Temple Inauguration

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Mushaal calls for diplomatic boycott of India over Ram Temple inauguration

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday lashed out at the supremacist and RSS-inspired Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating Ram temple at the site of demolished, five centuries-old Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, and called upon the Muslim world to announce diplomatic boycott of India for wiping out Islamic civilization from its soil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday lashed out at the supremacist and RSS-inspired Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating Ram temple at the site of demolished, five centuries-old Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, and called upon the Muslim world to announce diplomatic boycott of India for wiping out Islamic civilization from its soil.

The SAMP for Human Rights and Women Empowerment in her strong reaction stated that the Indian PM Modi was using the inaugural of ‘Ram templeevent as a political gimmick because his popularity graph did witness alarming decline due to his anti-minority policies.

She said that Hindus and Muslims had lived in Ayodhya town in peace for centuries, but since the PM Modi powers in office, the Muslim community had been facing extreme hardship.

She recalled that on December 6, 1992, a Hindu mob had razed the 16th century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on the bogus claim that Muslims had built it over the place of an ancient temple.

Mushaal said that the world community should also take notice of supremacist Indian government’s coercive and genocidal policies and actions before it was too late.

Related Topics

India Century Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Temple SITE December Women Mosque Muslim Event From Government

Recent Stories

Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hosta ..

Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hostage deal: Axios

43 seconds ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

45 seconds ago
 Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on G ..

Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on Gaza hospital

47 seconds ago
 Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir

Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir

4 minutes ago
 District administration provides rosthetic limbs t ..

District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities

4 minutes ago
 Excise teams constituted to clear educational inst ..

Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs

4 minutes ago
HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft c ..

HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges

4 minutes ago
 Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday

Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday

6 minutes ago
 FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental d ..

FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of studen ..

7 minutes ago
 Police organize training workshops for election se ..

Police organize training workshops for election security

10 minutes ago
 Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple ..

Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple signals: Muslims don't belong ..

10 minutes ago
 Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM

Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan