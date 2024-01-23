Mushaal calls for diplomatic boycott of India over Ram Temple inauguration

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday lashed out at the supremacist and RSS-inspired Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating Ram temple at the site of demolished, five centuries-old Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, and called upon the Muslim world to announce diplomatic boycott of India for wiping out Islamic civilization from its soil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday lashed out at the supremacist and RSS-inspired Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating Ram temple at the site of demolished, five centuries-old Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, and called upon the Muslim world to announce diplomatic boycott of India for wiping out Islamic civilization from its soil.

The SAMP for Human Rights and Women Empowerment in her strong reaction stated that the Indian PM Modi was using the inaugural of ‘Ram temple’ event as a political gimmick because his popularity graph did witness alarming decline due to his anti-minority policies.

She said that Hindus and Muslims had lived in Ayodhya town in peace for centuries, but since the PM Modi powers in office, the Muslim community had been facing extreme hardship.

She recalled that on December 6, 1992, a Hindu mob had razed the 16th century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on the bogus claim that Muslims had built it over the place of an ancient temple.

Mushaal said that the world community should also take notice of supremacist Indian government’s coercive and genocidal policies and actions before it was too late.