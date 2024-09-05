Open Menu

Mushaal Calls For Global Action On Kashmir

Published September 05, 2024

Mushaal calls for global action on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) On Pakistan’s 59th Defense and Martyrs Day, Chairperson Peace & Culture Organisation, Human Rights Activist Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Thursday emphasized the importance of Defense Day as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

She pointed out that countries with weak defenses often face internal strife, and for the people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), the situation is even worse as they lack any protectors.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick highlighted how the Indian Army continues its operations in occupied Kashmir, leaving civilians vulnerable and without defense.

Meanwhile, in Azad Kashmir, the Pakistani Armed Forces always protect civilians from Indian aggression. Mullick expressed deep respect for the soldiers who have made great sacrifices on the borders and in the war on terror, calling them a “lead wall” in the defense of the nation.

On the occasion, Dr.

Haji Muhammad Rafiq, Chairman of the World Kashmir Forum, reiterated that their mission is the freedom of Kashmir. He stressed that the forum’s purpose is to encourage the nation to rise and fight for Kashmir’s independence.

According to Dr. Rafiq, conditions are favourable for this fight, and now is the time to act. He also underlined the legal battles fought for Kashmir and how long the Kashmiris have endured oppression.

He emphasized the importance of continuing to raise the issue of Kashmir at the global level.

He called for international attention to the ongoing atrocities, urging that India's actions in Kashmir be exposed to the world. The suffering of Kashmiris, he noted, must be highlighted, and their voices must be heard on the international stage.

As Pakistan honours its military on Defence Day, the struggle for Kashmir remains a central issue that demands international attention to resolve the issue as per Kashmiris aspirations.

