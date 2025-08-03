Open Menu

Mushaal Calls International Community, Human Rights Organizations To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris On Aug 5

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Mushaal calls international community, human rights organizations to show solidarity with Kashmiris on Aug 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Mushaal Hussain Mulick wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, has appealed to all human beings living around the world including Pakistan and international organizations to show the solidarity with Kashmiris on August 5.

In a statement on Sunday, she said that on August 5, 2019, India illegally abrogated the special status of Kashmir and attacked the identity, rights and dignity of Kashmiris.

Mushaal said that six years later Kashmiris has been deprived from their basic rights and still facing inhuman behaviour of Indian forces and violence on women and children, so, this day is not just a day of protest, it is a day of nation building.

August 5, the day for Kashmiris to become a voice, she added, Kashmiris have been robbed of their identity, now it is time to awaken their conscience.

Nations of the world! Listen to the silent cries of Kashmir, rally, protests, raise your voice, Mushaal said and added, let's all join the campaign to awaken the global conscience, and August 5 is not the anniversary of a cruel decision, it is a day of protest.

It is everyone's responsibility to expose the dirty face of India and Kashmiris are looking at you, do not remain silent, Mushaal requested.

Leave political differences, become one nation and show the unity among their ranks and give the strong message to opponent.

