Mushaal concerned over deteriorating political, HR situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights & Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick Monday has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

While talking to Pakistan Television, Mushaal Hussein Mullick warned that brazen demographic change by India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is creating tensions that could push the region to a disastrous war, adding, “India is expected to register up to 2.5 million new voters from Indians in the contested Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK)”.

In replying to a question, she regretted that the prisons inside the IIOJK jails were still waiting for basic facilities of medicines and lawyers, adding, that they were deprived of basic needs.

She also called upon International organizations and human rights platforms to speed up their efforts and raise voices for the rights of innocent Kashmiri people.

Additionally, she also shared her own experience of being targeted during a journey to Norway where she had faced significant harassment by an Indian national.