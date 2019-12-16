UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mushaal Condemns Attack On Jamia Millia Islamia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:39 PM

Mushaal condemns attack on Jamia Millia Islamia

Mushaal Hussein Malik, wife of the detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik has termed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a great risk to the world peace, whose notorious government even not spared the peaceful and unarmed students of the historical Jamia Millia Islamia

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Mushaal Hussein Malik, wife of the detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik has termed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a great risk to the world peace, whose notorious government even not spared the peaceful and unarmed students of the historical Jamia Millia Islamia.The Peace and Culture Organization Chairperson in her video message on Monday stated that Modi is not only a great risk to Kashmiris or the region but for the whole world and the attack on Jamia Millia Islamia unarmed students showed his government fascist agenda, which she said is condemnable and shameful act and would not be tolerated at any cost.She stated that Narrinder Modi once again proved to the World that he is very brutal and Anti-Muslim especially after passing the CAB bill, which is a direct attack on the identity of the Muslim of Assam, which would not be accepted, resultantly triggering widespread protests in the Assam and elsewhere in India.She further stated that Indian government had cut off the Kashmir valley from the rest of the world after the abrogation of 370 and 35A on August 5, as there is a complete communication blockage in the valley.

Mushaal said that thousands of people are still missing and their relatives did not know about whereabouts of their loved ones.

She stated that this is not the secular India of Ghandi rather this is fanatic RSS, Shiv Sina, Radical Hindutiva Narrative where only Hindus can survive and the rest are unacceptable in India.The Chairperson said that war hungry and blood thirsty Modi unleashed a war of terror and barbarism in occupied Kashmir and now against the Muslims in India as well who she said that declared war against humanity and rights of religious freedom has been denied.She appealed to the United Nations to take notice of the Indian state barbarism against Muslims as Modi government hell-bent to Muslims genocide and ethnic cleansing of Muslims.Commenting on Narendra Modi's fall on his face, she said that now Modi fell on his face let see what happened next, as he saw the seed of hatred and antagonism in Indian which would engulf the whole country.

Related Topics

India Attack Prime Minister World United Nations Narendra Modi Wife August Muslim From Government Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Poly Clinic management likely to face protest agai ..

7 minutes ago

FPCCI President for border markets, warehouses

1 minute ago

French Pension Chief Delevoye Resigns Amid Protest ..

1 minute ago

Ismail Gulgee remembered on his 12 death anniversa ..

1 minute ago

Speaker National Assembly remembers APS martyrs

2 minutes ago

Call for imparting modern skills to carpet manufac ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.