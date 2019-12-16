Mushaal condemns attack on Jamia Millia Islamia

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Mushaal Hussein Malik, wife of the detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik has termed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a great risk to the world peace, whose notorious government even not spared the peaceful and unarmed students of the historical Jamia Millia Islamia.The Peace and Culture Organization Chairperson in her video message on Monday stated that Modi is not only a great risk to Kashmiris or the region but for the whole world and the attack on Jamia Millia Islamia unarmed students showed his government fascist agenda, which she said is condemnable and shameful act and would not be tolerated at any cost.She stated that Narrinder Modi once again proved to the World that he is very brutal and Anti-Muslim especially after passing the CAB bill, which is a direct attack on the identity of the Muslim of Assam, which would not be accepted, resultantly triggering widespread protests in the Assam and elsewhere in India.She further stated that Indian government had cut off the Kashmir valley from the rest of the world after the abrogation of 370 and 35A on August 5, as there is a complete communication blockage in the valley.

Mushaal said that thousands of people are still missing and their relatives did not know about whereabouts of their loved ones.

She stated that this is not the secular India of Ghandi rather this is fanatic RSS, Shiv Sina, Radical Hindutiva Narrative where only Hindus can survive and the rest are unacceptable in India.The Chairperson said that war hungry and blood thirsty Modi unleashed a war of terror and barbarism in occupied Kashmir and now against the Muslims in India as well who she said that declared war against humanity and rights of religious freedom has been denied.She appealed to the United Nations to take notice of the Indian state barbarism against Muslims as Modi government hell-bent to Muslims genocide and ethnic cleansing of Muslims.Commenting on Narendra Modi's fall on his face, she said that now Modi fell on his face let see what happened next, as he saw the seed of hatred and antagonism in Indian which would engulf the whole country.