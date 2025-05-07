Mushaal condemns Indian missile strikes on innocent people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin, expressed her concerns over India’s attack on Pakistan and Azad Kashmir here yesterday night.

In her video message, she strongly condemned Indian missile strikes that have targeted civilians.

The living nations always give the enemy a dignified answer given by the Pakistan armed forces, Mushaal remarked.