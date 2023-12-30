Mushaal Condoles Demise Of Prof Nazir Shawl
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2023 | 01:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Mushaal Hussien Mulick has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Prof Nazir Shawl, a prominent figure in the Kashmir liberation movement, who breathed his last in London on Friday.
Mushaal Mulick said Professor Shawl, a multilingual individual, educator, poet, and human rights advocate, was a true pioneer in the struggle for the self-determination rights of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
She said that Nazir's death is a significant loss to the global voice of the Kashmir cause.