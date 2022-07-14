UrduPoint.com

Mushaal Criticizes Indian Fascist Regime For Not Providing Basic Detainee Rights To Yasin Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Mushaal criticizes Indian fascist regime for not providing basic detainee rights to Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick has criticized the Indian fascist regime for not providing basic detainee rights to jailed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader Yasin Malik.

Mushaal Mullick, who is also the wife of Yasin Malik, Wednesday in her message asked the Indian government for providing basic rights to Jailed JKLF Leader Yasin Malik.

She also asked the Modi regime to produce Yasin Malik physically in court as he wants to cross-examine the witnesses in the Air Force officers' case.

JKLF Muhammad Yasin Malik on Wednesday demanded the court for a fair trial of the cases by allowing him physically witness the court hearings, and by letting him examine the witnesses by himself.

Mushaal said that Yasin Malik has been kept in solitary confinement and there are serious threats to his life.

If Modi's regime did not meet the demands of her husband then he will start an indefinite hunger strike in jail from 22nd July and God forbid it can risk his life as well as organs as he is already in fragile health, she warned.

She further said that the fascist Modi regime has made all the fabricated cases against her husband to punish him just because he is the peaceful voice of the Kashmir freedom struggle.

She also requested a special court to allow the physical appearance of her husband in a case related to the kidnapping of former chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's daughter Rubaiya.

Mushaal also requested the Human Rights organizations to press India for providing basic rights to Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri leaders who are languishing in jails in different fabricated cases.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Kidnapping Jail Wife Jammu July God Mufti All From Government Court

Recent Stories

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

3 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

5 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.