Mushaal criticizes Indian SC for behaving like a ‘kangaroo court’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Monday strongly criticized the Indian Supreme Court, for shamelessly behaving like a ‘kangaroo court’ and endorsing Modi's unlawful decision on August 5, 2019.

“India should avoid pushing peaceful Kashmiri youth to resort to alternative forms of resistance”, she said while addressing an event commemorating International Human Rights Day organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary-General of UBC and former President of ICCI, along with Habib Malik Orakzai, President of the International Human Rights Commission and Vice President of Red Crescent Pakistan were also present at the event. Naveed Malik, President of the Islamabad Bar Association, and Asma Malik, a prominent social activist also attended the event, said a news release.

Mushaal appreciated the support of the business Community of Pakistan for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and acknowledged their consistent presence at the forefront.

She commended the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for organizing the event aimed at raising awareness about human rights.

She highlighted that India has established a grim record of the most severe human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal lamented the lack of visual evidence of these violations, attributing it to India's stringent information and communication blockade.

To shed light on the harsh realities faced by the people of IIOJK, she recounted leading a delegation of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) to meet refugees from IIOJK in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), providing a platform for the victims to share firsthand accounts of the brutality inflicted by India on the people of IIOJK.

She said that under the guise of revoking Article 370 and 35A, India is actively transforming the Muslim-majority region of Jammu and Kashmir into a Hindu-majority colony.

She pointed out that through the persecution of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir and across India, Modi, along with his associates from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), harbours ambitions of establishing Akhand Bharat. Emphasizing the need for global vigilance, especially during Indian elections, she cautioned against potential false flag operations by India.

Mushaal affirmed that the struggle for the people of Jammu and Kashmir persists.

She highlighted the resilience of Kashmiris, who are courageously facing off against a force of one million Indian troops, underscoring their steadfast commitment to achieving freedom from India.

She said that the indomitable spirit of the brave Kashmiris cannot be shaken by brutal, coercive, or unlawful tactics and decisions.

According to Mushaal, their determination remains unyielding, and they will inevitably break free from the shackles of Indian oppression and subjugation, regardless of the challenges they face.

In a separate video message, Mushaal expressed concern about the implementation of "Jungle Law" in India.

She pointed out that the Indian Supreme Court had violated its own constitution by endorsing the unilateral acts of August 5, 2019. Mushaal drew attention to the disturbing competition between Modi and Netanyahu to lead the world in the number of killings of innocents.

Moreover, Mushaal highlighted the global reach of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and the Indian terrorist network urging the international community to take notice.

She also called for collective action to prevent the continued persecution of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

She appealed to the world to play an active role in halting the relentless violence perpetrated by India and Israel against Muslim populations.