Mushaal Criticizes Int'l Community's Silence On Kashmir 'Solidarity Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Mushaal Hussein Malik, wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik Wednesday criticized the international community's silence on the Kashmir issue, condemning India's blatant disregard for human rights and international law in occupied Kashmir.
In an interview with a private news channel, Mushaal condemned India's draconian policies and blatant human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.
She denounced India's "black laws" that perpetuate oppression and violence against Kashmiris, citing the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) as examples.
Mushaal also highlighted the plight of Kashmiri leaders and activists who have been imprisoned or martyred for their voices, saying "Voices are being silenced.
Mushaal slammed India's state-sponsored terrorism in occupied Kashmir, where security forces have been accused of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and other human rights abuses.
She urged the international community to break its silence and hold India accountable for its atrocities in Kashmir.
She also warned that if the international community fails to speak out against India's atrocities in occupied Kashmir, Kashmiris will be forced to take the law into their own hands.
She cautioned that India's unchecked aggression and human rights abuses have created a sense of
hopelessness and desperation among Kashmiris, which may lead to a surge in resistance and militancy.
Mushaal emphasized that the international community's silence is tantamount to complicity and that it is their responsibility to hold India accountable for its actions.
Malik reiterated the Kashmiris' demand for their democratic right to self-determination, urging the international community to support their struggle for freedom and justice.
She emphasized that Kashmiris have been denied their fundamental right to decide their future and that India's occupation has led to decades of suffering, oppression, and human rights abuses.
Mushaal appealed to the global community to recognize the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter and numerous UN resolutions.
