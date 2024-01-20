Mushaal deeply saddened over Yasin’s uncle demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the maternal uncle of illegally incarcerated Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Mushaal, who is also the wife of Yasin Malik, in her condolence message, said that Muhammad Shafi, maternal uncle of JKLF Chairman, breathed his last due to cardiac arrest.

She extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, praying that may Allah Almighty grant highest place to the departed soul in Jannah.

The SAPM offered prayers to give the bereaved family especially, to the mother of Yasin Malik, the courage to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.