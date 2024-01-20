Open Menu

Mushaal Deeply Saddened Over Yasin’s Uncle Demise

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Mushaal deeply saddened over Yasin’s uncle demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the maternal uncle of illegally incarcerated Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Mushaal, who is also the wife of Yasin Malik, in her condolence message, said that Muhammad Shafi, maternal uncle of JKLF Chairman, breathed his last due to cardiac arrest.

She extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, praying that may Allah Almighty grant highest place to the departed soul in Jannah.

The SAPM offered prayers to give the bereaved family especially, to the mother of Yasin Malik, the courage to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Wife Jammu May Women Family Sad

Recent Stories

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

43 minutes ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

2 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

4 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

4 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

4 hours ago
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

23 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

23 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan