Mushaal denounces farcical elections in IIOJK, demands justice for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of jailed senior Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, on Monday strongly rejected the notorious Indian government's stage drama of holding shame elections in the occupied Kashmir and urged the legal fraternity to play their proactive role to expose the Indian fraud at global stage.

Speaking at an event organised by the Islamabad Bar Association titled "Farcical elections in IIOJK and the way forward", she vehemently condemned the sham elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and manipulation of demographic landscapes of the occupied valley by unlawfully issuing a large number of domiciles to settlers.

She denounced that the fascist Indian government deployed additional troops in the occupied valley to terrify and compel people to take part in fake elections.

Mushaal, who is also a Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, dubbed the farcical elections in IIOJK as a blatant attempt to legitimize India's illegal occupation and suppress the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

Landing the role legal fraternity, the hurriyat leader said that they should fight the Kashmir case at global stage because the Indian brutal troops were given licence to kill Kashmiri with complete impunity.

Mushaal lamented that supermascist Indian government had already been converted into a garrison city and a killing field but unfortunately, the so-called human rights organizations and UN bodies remained tight-lipped.

She emphasized that the world must recognize the farce of these elections and hold India accountable for its human rights abuses and committing war crimes in the valley.

Mushaal demanded the release of her husband, Mohammad Yasin Malik, other Kashmiri leaders and youth unjustly imprisoned by Indian authorities.

She called for the United Nations and international community to intervene and prevent further bloodshed in IIOJK and ensure resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The hurriyat leader reiterated the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions and vowed that they won't rest until realising their dream of breaking shackles of Indian slavery.

The Chairperson urged that the international community must not turn a blind eye to India's atrocities in IIOJK, adding, "We demand justice, freedom, and self-determination for the Kashmiri people."