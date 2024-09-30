Mushaal Denounces Farcical Elections In IIOJK, Demands Justice For Kashmiris
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of jailed senior Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, on Monday strongly rejected the notorious Indian government's stage drama of holding shame elections in the occupied Kashmir and urged the legal fraternity to play their proactive role to expose the Indian fraud at global stage.
Speaking at an event organised by the Islamabad Bar Association titled "Farcical elections in IIOJK and the way forward", she vehemently condemned the sham elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and manipulation of demographic landscapes of the occupied valley by unlawfully issuing a large number of domiciles to settlers.
She denounced that the fascist Indian government deployed additional troops in the occupied valley to terrify and compel people to take part in fake elections.
Mushaal, who is also a Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, dubbed the farcical elections in IIOJK as a blatant attempt to legitimize India's illegal occupation and suppress the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.
Landing the role legal fraternity, the hurriyat leader said that they should fight the Kashmir case at global stage because the Indian brutal troops were given licence to kill Kashmiri with complete impunity.
Mushaal lamented that supermascist Indian government had already been converted into a garrison city and a killing field but unfortunately, the so-called human rights organizations and UN bodies remained tight-lipped.
She emphasized that the world must recognize the farce of these elections and hold India accountable for its human rights abuses and committing war crimes in the valley.
Mushaal demanded the release of her husband, Mohammad Yasin Malik, other Kashmiri leaders and youth unjustly imprisoned by Indian authorities.
She called for the United Nations and international community to intervene and prevent further bloodshed in IIOJK and ensure resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.
The hurriyat leader reiterated the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions and vowed that they won't rest until realising their dream of breaking shackles of Indian slavery.
The Chairperson urged that the international community must not turn a blind eye to India's atrocities in IIOJK, adding, "We demand justice, freedom, and self-determination for the Kashmiri people."
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jirga succeeds in ending long standing enmity in district Mohmand2 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest absconder12 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari expresses displeasure over DISCOs’ management with unsatisfactory performance12 minutes ago
-
Evidence-based policy key to solving Pakistan’s education crisis: Sohail Akhter12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Ombudsman holds awareness meeting in Mirpurkhas12 minutes ago
-
Three held with bike, pistol, narcotics during operation in Loralai12 minutes ago
-
Ehsan Bhutta visits Food Directorate22 minutes ago
-
Hot & dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD22 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme22 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman visits CPO Complex22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Oman to strengthen interfaith harmony through MoUs, bilateral cooperation: Salik22 minutes ago