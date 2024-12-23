Mushaal expresses grief over sad demise of Haleema Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the aunt of illegally incarcerated Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Yasin Malik's wife, Mushaal expressed her grief over the brutal actions of Indian forces that prevented her from attending her aunt's funeral prayers.

She extended heartfelt condolences on the death of Haleema Malik, the paternal aunt of incarcerated Kashmiri leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik.

Mushaal offered prayers to give the bereaved family, especially the mother of Yasin Malik.