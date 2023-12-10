Open Menu

Mushaal Hails AAPP Establishment, Underscores Significance Of Aesthetic Medicine

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for Human Rights Mushaal Mullick on Sunday hailed the establishment of the first Association of Aesthetic Physicians of Pakistan (AAPP) here and underscored the significance of aesthetic medicine on the occasion.

She was the chief guest at the inauguration of the first Association of Aesthetic Physicians of Pakistan (AAPP) which was marked as a significant milestone in Pakistan's medical sector.

Mullick, in her address, highlighted the importance of this historic moment, expressing pride in the establishment of the association in Rawalpindi.

She emphasized the alignment of this achievement with the belief in Allah's appreciation of beauty, as seen in the colorful and beautiful universe He created.

Her speech underscored the significance of aesthetic medicine, a field she described as both challenging and rewarding.

The event also saw the participation of notable figures such as Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of Health University, and Dr Anees Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University.

Dr Samina Mohsin, President of the association, and Dr. Shamaila A. Khan, the General Secretary, were present as well, along with esteemed estheticians from across the country.

Dr Mohsin, in her welcome speech, introduced the guests and presented a documentary on aesthetic medicine. She spoke about the growing global interest in this field, emphasizing its distinction from traditional beauty practices and highlighting recent academic advancements in aesthetic medicine.

The event concluded with Mullick and other dignitaries presenting commemorative shields to the guests, symbolizing the promising start of the Association of Aesthetic Physicians of Pakistan.

Mullick's presence and words at the event underscored the government's support for this emerging field and its potential impact on the medical landscape in Pakistan and beyond.

More Stories From Pakistan