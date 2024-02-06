(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has highlighted India's role in regional instability, attributing it as a major obstacle to economic progress within the region.

She was addressing an event organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The event was also addressed by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawar, Senior Vice President ICCI Faad Waheed, Vice President ICCI Engr. Azhar-Ul-Islam Zafar and many other dignitaries.

Focal person to SAPM Sabien Hussein Mullick and members of the executive committee of ICCI also attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, SAPM appreciated the unwavering support of Pakistan's business community for the just and noble cause of the Kashmiri people.

Raising concerns over India's engagement in gross human rights violations and atrocities against innocent civilians living in IIOJK, she said that the implementation of oppressive laws by India has created serious problems for the people of IIOJK. She lamented the silence of the world leaders regarding the deteriorating situation in IIOJK and Palestine, despite widespread global public support for the oppressed populations.

SAPM also highlighted her recent meeting with the Ambassador of South Africa, in which she commended his country's principled stance on Israel's ongoing negative role against Palestinians. She lauded the efforts of the Ambassador for inviting global attention to human rights issues through International Court of Justice.

She urged the international community to similarly address India's genocidal actions in IIOJK.

She criticized the Modi’s authoritarian tactics for unjustly incarcerating Kashmiri political leaders under fabricated charges. The SAPM said that despite court orders mandating their appearance, the Kashmiri leadership was being unlawfully denied physical access to the courts and prevented from being represented by legal counsel.

Mushaal described RSS as a parallel state within India, propagating Hindutva policies and expanding its terrorist network around the world. She also shed light on RSS terror operations in various countries including the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. She urged the world community to designate RSS as a terrorist organization and impose economic and financial sanctions to dismantle its transcontinental terror activities. She said that BJP led mob of Hindu extremists martyred 500-year-old Babri Masjid. She further stated that building Ram Mandir on the site of Babri Masjid was part of Modi’s plan to erase Muslim heritage from India.

Mushaal appreciated the establishment district level Kashmir committees and Kashmir centres in different universities across Pakistan and AJK. The event concluded with a reminder to the United Nations and the international community to address the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.