Open Menu

Mushaal Highlights India's Role For Regional Instability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Mushaal highlights India's role for regional instability

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has highlighted India's role in regional instability, attributing it as a major obstacle to economic progress within the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has highlighted India's role in regional instability, attributing it as a major obstacle to economic progress within the region.

She was addressing an event organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The event was also addressed by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawar, Senior Vice President ICCI Faad Waheed, Vice President ICCI Engr. Azhar-Ul-Islam Zafar and many other dignitaries.

Focal person to SAPM Sabien Hussein Mullick and members of the executive committee of ICCI also attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, SAPM appreciated the unwavering support of Pakistan's business community for the just and noble cause of the Kashmiri people.

Raising concerns over India's engagement in gross human rights violations and atrocities against innocent civilians living in IIOJK, she said that the implementation of oppressive laws by India has created serious problems for the people of IIOJK. She lamented the silence of the world leaders regarding the deteriorating situation in IIOJK and Palestine, despite widespread global public support for the oppressed populations.

SAPM also highlighted her recent meeting with the Ambassador of South Africa, in which she commended his country's principled stance on Israel's ongoing negative role against Palestinians. She lauded the efforts of the Ambassador for inviting global attention to human rights issues through International Court of Justice.

She urged the international community to similarly address India's genocidal actions in IIOJK.

She criticized the Modi’s authoritarian tactics for unjustly incarcerating Kashmiri political leaders under fabricated charges. The SAPM said that despite court orders mandating their appearance, the Kashmiri leadership was being unlawfully denied physical access to the courts and prevented from being represented by legal counsel.

Mushaal described RSS as a parallel state within India, propagating Hindutva policies and expanding its terrorist network around the world. She also shed light on RSS terror operations in various countries including the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. She urged the world community to designate RSS as a terrorist organization and impose economic and financial sanctions to dismantle its transcontinental terror activities. She said that BJP led mob of Hindu extremists martyred 500-year-old Babri Masjid. She further stated that building Ram Mandir on the site of Babri Masjid was part of Modi’s plan to erase Muslim heritage from India.

Mushaal appreciated the establishment district level Kashmir committees and Kashmir centres in different universities across Pakistan and AJK. The event concluded with a reminder to the United Nations and the international community to address the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Islamabad Prime Minister World Australia United Nations Business Israel Palestine Canada Jammu Progress United Kingdom South Africa SITE Chamber Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Commerce Mosque Muslim Event From Industry Court

Recent Stories

5656 police personnel to perform election duty at ..

5656 police personnel to perform election duty at district Bannu

1 second ago
 Chinese marine scientific research activities for ..

Chinese marine scientific research activities for peaceful purposes: Wang Wenbin

3 seconds ago
 MS chairs meeting regarding general election arran ..

MS chairs meeting regarding general election arrangements

19 minutes ago
 DMOs continue actions over code of conduct violati ..

DMOs continue actions over code of conduct violations

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister inaugurates solarization ..

Caretaker Chief Minister inaugurates solarization of educational institutions, h ..

19 minutes ago
 SU to conduct annual examination of Associate Dipl ..

SU to conduct annual examination of Associate Diploma from Feb 15

19 minutes ago
FMCG distributors informs governor about concerns ..

FMCG distributors informs governor about concerns relating to POS

19 minutes ago
 SMEDA, PSIC introduce Pak SMEs in 'Showcase Irelan ..

SMEDA, PSIC introduce Pak SMEs in 'Showcase Ireland-2024'

1 hour ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Kartarpur Corridor

Mohsin Naqvi visits Kartarpur Corridor

1 hour ago
 Flag march hold in Nawabshah for general election

Flag march hold in Nawabshah for general election

1 hour ago
 Harry jets in as King Charles's cancer 'caught ear ..

Harry jets in as King Charles's cancer 'caught early'

1 hour ago
 LESCO detects electricity pilferers in Shalimar Di ..

LESCO detects electricity pilferers in Shalimar Division

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan