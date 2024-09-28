Mushaal Hussein Mullick Thanks Pakistan's PM For Championing Kashmir Cause
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, renowned peace activist and wife of jailed Senior Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik Saturday expressed her gratitude to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his unwavering support of Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
In her video message on the ptv news, she acknowledged the Prime Minister's efforts to raise world awareness about the human rights violations in Kashmir and his unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.
She praised that the Prime Minister effectively highlighted India's terrorism in Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The Prime Minister's address emphasized India's role in perpetuating violence in the region, which has led to numerous human rights violations, she added.
She said Pakistan's Prime Minister has exposed the sham elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and highlighted the illegitimacy of the Indian army's presence, which numbers over 1 million troops.
The Prime Minister's address effectively highlighted the tensions between India and Pakistan, which escalated after India revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, she added.
She also commended the Prime Minister's commitment to Pakistan's unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir Cause.
"I appreciate the efforts of PM for raising the issue of the Muslim world and the way he defended religion against false propaganda", she mentioned.
The international community should realize that Kashmir is a flash point between two nuclear states and any misadventure can result in massive catastrophe, she concluded.
