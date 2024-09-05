ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Thursday emphasized that the international community must take a stronger stance against India's human rights violations and push for accountability.

Talking to a private news channel, she appealed to the international community to acknowledge the plight of the Kashmiri people and take concrete steps to alleviate their suffering.

She pointed out that despite international pressure, the Indian government has refused to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

This refusal is a clear indication of India's disregard for human rights and its lack of commitment to addressing the issue of enforced disappearances in Kashmir, she mentioned.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick highlighted that all Hurriyat leaders, including her husband Mohammad Yasin Malik, who are currently languishing in Indian prisons, have lamented the fact that the international community has failed to take concrete action against India's human rights abuses in Kashmir.

These leaders, who have dedicated their lives to the freedom struggle of Kashmir, are being subjected to inhumane treatment and torture in Indian jails, she said, adding, despite their sacrifices, the international community has remained silent, allowing India to continue its repression with impunity.

The Hurriyat leaders in prison have also expressed their deep concern about the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary arrests, she mentioned.

Furthermore, Mushaal Hussein Mullick pointed out that India's discriminatory policies are also targeting minority groups in Kashmir, including Sikhs, Christians, and Pandits. These communities are facing forced conversions, land grabs, and economic marginalization, all of which are aimed at erasing their distinct identities and assimilating them into the dominant Hindu culture.

The ultimate goal of these policies is to reduce Kashmir's Muslim majority population and create a Hindu-dominated territory that can be easily annexed by India, she said.