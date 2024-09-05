Open Menu

Mushaal Hussein Mullick Urges Global Action Against India's Rights Abuses

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Mushaal Hussein Mullick urges global action against India's rights abuses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Thursday emphasized that the international community must take a stronger stance against India's human rights violations and push for accountability.

Talking to a private news channel, she appealed to the international community to acknowledge the plight of the Kashmiri people and take concrete steps to alleviate their suffering.

She pointed out that despite international pressure, the Indian government has refused to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

This refusal is a clear indication of India's disregard for human rights and its lack of commitment to addressing the issue of enforced disappearances in Kashmir, she mentioned.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick highlighted that all Hurriyat leaders, including her husband Mohammad Yasin Malik, who are currently languishing in Indian prisons, have lamented the fact that the international community has failed to take concrete action against India's human rights abuses in Kashmir.

These leaders, who have dedicated their lives to the freedom struggle of Kashmir, are being subjected to inhumane treatment and torture in Indian jails, she said, adding, despite their sacrifices, the international community has remained silent, allowing India to continue its repression with impunity.

The Hurriyat leaders in prison have also expressed their deep concern about the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary arrests, she mentioned.

Furthermore, Mushaal Hussein Mullick pointed out that India's discriminatory policies are also targeting minority groups in Kashmir, including Sikhs, Christians, and Pandits. These communities are facing forced conversions, land grabs, and economic marginalization, all of which are aimed at erasing their distinct identities and assimilating them into the dominant Hindu culture.

The ultimate goal of these policies is to reduce Kashmir's Muslim majority population and create a Hindu-dominated territory that can be easily annexed by India, she said.

Related Topics

India Minority Muslim Christian All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

2 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

13 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

14 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

14 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

14 hours ago
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

14 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

14 hours ago
 IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

14 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

14 hours ago
 ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to labo ..

ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers

14 hours ago
 Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opport ..

Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chart ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan