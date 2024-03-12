Mushaal Inaugurates Iftar Table At PIMS Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Hurriyat leader Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday inaugurated the Maari Petroleum and CDRS Iftar table at PIMS hospital here and served the first iftar to the families of the patients.
On the arrival of Ramazan, various iftar tables (Dastarkhan) have been established in the capital city.
Mushaal Mullick, wife of detained Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, broke the fast with families of the patients, said a press release.
Talking to media, she appreciated the administration of Maari Dastarkhan for advancing this good act in such an organized manner.
Mashaal felicitating the Muslims of the whole world, especially the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine on Ramazan, said, ”The world of islam remember your oppressed brothers and sisters in these blessed days.”
She said the message of Ramazan is to include the deprived class in joy and serve them with dignity.
