Mushaal Inaugurates Maari Petroleum Iftar Table At PIMS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Mushaal inaugurates Maari Petroleum Iftar table at PIMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Hurriyat Leader Mushaal Hussein Mullick Wednesday inaugurated the Maari Petroleum and CDRS Iftar table at PIMS hospital here and served the first iftar to the families of patients.

On the arrival of Ramazan, various iftar tables (Dastarkhan) have been established in the capital city, said a press release issued here.

Mushaal Mullick, wife of detained Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, broke the fast with families of the patients, said a press release.

 

Talking to media persons, she appreciated the administration of Maari Dastarkhan for advancing this good act in such an organized manner.

Mashaal felicitating the Muslims of the whole world, especially the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine on Ramazan, said, ”The world of islam remember your oppressed brothers and sisters in these blessed days.”

She said the message of Ramazan was to include the deprived class in joy and serve them with dignity.

