Mushaal lauds China for boycotting G20 summit in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick Monday lauded China for boycotting the meeting in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and welcomed the reports that Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia were also likely to skip the G20 meeting.

Speaking at a huge rally here, the wife of incarcerated senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik said it was encouraging that the conscious countries were skipping the G20 summit held in the disputed region.

The rally led by Mushaal was taken out from Zero Point and culminated at National Press club Islamabad, which was attended by people from all walks of life.

She said the fascist Narendra Modi-led notorious government would not be allowed to organize parties and celebrations besides the graves of Kashmiri people, vowing they would not rest until remove the yoke of Indian slavery.

Welcoming the reports about counties boycotting G20 summit in IIOJK, she said it was high time that Pakistan's friends should show solidarity with the Kashmiri people to foil the notorious and sinister plot of RSS-inspired Narendra Modi, who was holding the event in Srinagar to portray normalcy in the IIOJK.

She urged that people all over the world, especially Pakistanis and Kashmiris, should protest against Modi's fascist policies in IIOJK to denounce the G20 summit and expose the Indian regime's notorious face globally.

Mushaal stated that all political parties and freedom fighter groups in IIOJK, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan along with various world capitals hold rallies highlighting the rising human rights violations and Indian war crimes on the occasion when the Indian government was hosting the G20 summit in the disputed region.

She reiterated the resolve that the notorious Indian government could not suppress the voice of brave Kashmiris through such a conference.

She went on to say that the Hindutva regime could not muzzle the voices of freedom fighters despite unleashing a reign of terror the over last 70 years.

Mushaal stated that those who think that they could suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir by holding a conference would prove wrong, as they would keep on showing the true face of India to the world and would not succeed in its nefarious designs come what may.

The chairperson vowed that the Modi government could not hide the reality about Kashmir through its propaganda machinery, as India could not hoodwink the world by whitewashing Srinagar's walls and roads.

She said that the world was cognizant of the fact that Indian fascist government turned the scenic valley into a killing field and largest open prison.

Mushaal recalled that Indian-occupied forces were committing the worst human rights violations, and war crimes and involved in genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people.

She urged the world powers, human rights organizations and UN bodies to raise the issue of Indian war crimes vociferously in order to force the notorious Indian government to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.