Mushaal lauds COAS for raising Kashmir issue dispute in US

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday highly praised the successful visit of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to the United States during which he raised the longstanding Kashmir issue in a befitting manner.

Mushaal, in a statement, said that the COAS unequivocally conveyed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that peace in South Asia would remain elusive until the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people, giving a fresh impetus to the Kashmir freedom movement and a testament that Pakistan stood firmly with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the struggle for right to self-determination.

The SAPM lauded the COAS for strongly taking up the unilateral, unconstitutional and illegal actions of the Narendra Modi-led Indian government to change the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at the highest level.

She said that the Indian government had crossed all limits of barbarism and terrorism to silence the dissenting voices within and outside of the country.

All the minority communities in India were being subjected to brutal state terrorism and coercive actions, which was evident from its global terrorist networks targeting people in Pakistan, Canada and even in the Us, she added.

The SAPM urged the UN bodies and the world powers to pay attention to the report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that had exposed the dirty and brutal face of India.

The USCIRF, she said, rightly demanded to the Biden administration to designate India as a “country of particular concern” under the US Religious Freedom Act, for targeting religious minorities overseas.

Mushaal said the report revealed that recent efforts by the Indian government to silence activists, journalists, and lawyers abroad posed a serious threat to religious freedom.

She called upon the international community to shun the double-standards, and take punitive and decisive actions against the rogue Indian state to avert the possible human catastrophe, as it was fast spreading tentacles of its terrorist networks across the globe and became a threat to the world peace.

Mushaal made it clear that neither India nor Israel could defuse and suppress the ongoing freedom struggle of Kashmiris and Palestinians through their genocidal actions and use of ruthless power, as both the states had been exercising all options of state terrorism during the last seven decades but they failed to achieve the desired results rather than their merciless measures further ignited the flames of the freedom struggle in both the occupied territories.

She underlined that it was high time, the world powers and human rights organizations should press the Indian and Israeli states to stop their genocidal actions and accept the birth rights of people of Kashmir and Palestine.